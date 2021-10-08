Prison riot reveals ‘systemic’ abuse in Russian jails

Moscow: As the flames were dying down in the wake of a deadly riot at a high-security penal colony in Siberia in April 2020, a more brutal wave of violence was brewing.

The clashes at Penal Colony No. 15 in Angarsk, an industrial city of more than 200,000 people near Mongolia, were sparked after a guard beat an inmate, prisoners and monitors said. Prison officials put forward a disturbing detail from the riot, which left one prisoner dead: several inmates had cut open their wrists with glass shards from broken surveillance cameras.

But the riot was just the beginning. In the months that followed, prison guards embarked on a brutal campaign of retribution for the mutiny, turning inmates on each other to extract confessions with beatings and sexual violence, according to interviews and testimonies reviewed by AFP.

Former inmate Alexei, whose name has been changed to protect his safety, described being beaten while bound and hung by his legs before confessing to breaking two cameras in the unrest.

"Just for that, they broke my fate," the 25-year-old told AFP, referring to an expression in Russia’s prison lexicon meaning to have been raped by fellow inmates. Alexei and another now released inmate, 40-year-old Rustam -- who spoke to AFP from his native country Tajikistan and whose name has also been changed -- said they were transferred from Angarsk to Irkutsk’s Detention Centre No. 1 after the unrest. It was there, they said, that they were assaulted by inmates on the orders of prison guards. One of those inmates, Denis Golikov, said he was instructed to go as far as possible to get necessary confessions from 150 prisoners between April and July 2020.