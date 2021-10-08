Germany repatriates children with IS ties

Berlin: Germany has repatriated eight women who joined the IS terror group and 23 children from northern Syria in the biggest such transfer since 2019, the foreign ministry said.

"The children are not responsible for their situation... the mothers will have to answer for their acts," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement issued overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.

"He said many of them were held in custody on arrival in Germany". Federal prosecutors said three of the women were arrested on arrival at Frankfurt airport and charged with membership in a terror organisation and for neglecting the care and upbringing of their children.