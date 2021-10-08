Germany repatriates children with IS ties

Berlin: Germany has repatriated eight women who joined the IS terror group and 23 children from northern Syria in the biggest such transfer since 2019, the foreign ministry said.
"The children are not responsible for their situation... the mothers will have to answer for their acts," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement issued overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.
"He said many of them were held in custody on arrival in Germany". Federal prosecutors said three of the women were arrested on arrival at Frankfurt airport and charged with membership in a terror organisation and for neglecting the care and upbringing of their children.
Panama City: More than 50 migrants have died since the start of the year while trying to cross the Panama jungle in an...
Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Tanzanian-born author awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, forged a critically acclaimed...
Moscow: As the flames were dying down in the wake of a deadly riot at a high-security penal colony in Siberia in April...
London: Greenpeace on Thursday lost a court bid to overturn the British government’s decision to allow energy major...
Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany: A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard who became the oldest person to be...
Mukalla, Yemen: Torrential rains caused widespread floods in the southern Yemeni city of Mukalla, where a young man...