Sydney readies for ‘freedom day’ after long lockdown

SYDNEY: Australia’s largest city will emerge from a 106-day lockdown on Monday, as Sydney authorities confirmed coronavirus vaccination targets had been met.

Stay-at-home orders will be lifted for the Harbour City’s five-million-plus people now that 70 percent of state residents over 16 have been double jabbed. "The light at the end of the tunnel is now very, very close," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday, hailing the reopening announcement.

From Monday, pubs, restaurants and shops will throw open their shutters and welcome back the fully vaccinated. Five-kilometre travel restrictions will also be lifted, although state and international borders will remain closed for now.

The reopening -- described by many as "freedom day" -- is both "exciting" and "nerve-racking" according to Alyce Murphy, general manager of The Carrington, a Sydney pub now hustling to get staff and deliveries back on site.

"Obviously going from doing nothing for months, and then the prospect of having a few weeks to get the venue there was a little bit daunting," she said.

Murphy tried to fill the almost four-month lockdown with activities such as painting and gardening. But like millions of Australians, she "also just sat on the couch and watched TV a lot". Australia has been spared the worst of the pandemic -- recording 1,379 deaths in a population of around 26 million. But for the last 18 months, under-vaccinated Australian cities have endured several gruelling lockdowns to limit the spread of the virus.

Jobs have been lost, kids have missed being at school for a large portion of the academic year, and restrictions have sparked a string of mostly small but noisy protests and a flood of online misinformation.

There is growing evidence that locked-down Australians have been drinking more and existing mental conditions have worsened, according to a recent report by the country’s Mental Health Think Tank.

In recent months, Australia’s repeated imposition of restrictions and efforts -- now abandoned -- to reach "Covid Zero" have brought it international attention.

The conservative-run country has become an unlikely lightning rod for the American right keen to vent against vaccine mandates and lockdowns everywhere.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis -- whose state has recorded 55,000-plus deaths in a population slightly smaller than Australia -- even suggested breaking off diplomatic relations. "It’s not a free country at all," he said. "Is Australia freer than communist China right now? I don’t know."

Thousands of Australian residents have also chafed at the restrictions, and some have voted with their feet. The country’s population has shrunk for the first time since World War I, as expatriates returned home in droves. That has hit the hospitality and retail sectors which report staff shortages and logistics bottlenecks at warehouses that could make reopening difficult. Some medical experts are also concerned that New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, may be reopening too soon.

The government’s own health advice from the Doherty Institute recommended widespread reopening when vaccination rates reached 80 percent rather than the current 70 percent. The Australian Medical Association warned Thursday that infections will rise with reopening and underfunded hospitals risk being overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, US drugmaker Pfizer said on Thursday it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in children age five to 11. Children have been infected in greater numbers in the latest coronavirus wave driven by the Delta variant, and inoculating young people is seen as key to keeping schools open and helping end the pandemic.

In late September, Pfizer and BioNTech, which co-developed the vaccine, began submitting data to the Food and Drug Administration regulators for the highly anticipated authorization. Pfizer tweeted early Thursday that the two companies had "officially submitted our request" to the FDA "for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #Covid19 vaccine in children 5 to <12."

"We’re committed to working with the FDA with the ultimate goal of helping protect children against this serious public health threat," Pfizer said. In a related development, Ukraine on Thursday ordered mandatory Covid-19 jabs for teachers and some government officials as the country faces growing infection rates and a sluggish vaccination drive.

Authorities in the ex-Soviet country of around 40 million people initially struggled with a lack of vaccines and are now fighting an uphill battle to convince a vaccine-sceptic population to get innoculated.

"The decision aims to protect the life and health of Ukrainians," health minister Viktor Lyashko said in a statement from his ministry. Meantime, the UK government on Thursday announced a dramatic reduction to its coronavirus travel "red list", scrapping bans on foreigners travelling to England from 47 countries.

Under the new rules that come into effect from 0300 GMT on Monday October 11, only seven countries -- Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela -- will remain under the restrictions. Removal from the "red list" for the 47 countries and territories, including Brazil, Mexico and South Africa, means passengers will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine.