Man shot dead

LAHORE:A 33-year-old man was shot dead by two brothers in the Defence-A area over a financial dispute on Thursday.

Victim Muhammad Waqas, a resident of Tajpura, was friend of accused Jibran and Nauman. On the day of the incident, the accused called him to the Defence-A area and, after a brief altercation with him, opened firing at him. As a result, he died. The accused fled in their car. Police on getting information of the incident rushed to the crime scene and arrested the accused killers after a chase. The body was removed to morgue.