Certificates distributed

LAHORE:Certificates were distributed, on Thursday, among the participants of a course on pelvic floor physiotherapy at University of Health Sciences (UHS).
The event was organised by Lahore College of Physical Therapy. UHS Board of Governors’ Chairman Justice (r) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram distributed certificates among the physiotherapists who completed the course. The five-day course on women's health physical therapy techniques was conducted by Dr Iram Fatima Shah, an American physical therapist. Addressing the participants, Justice (r) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani said that the global estimate for disability was increasing due to ageing populations, the spread of chronic diseases and mental illnesses.
He added that against this disability, exercise is the miracle cure we have always had. “But for too long we have neglected to take our recommended dose. Our health is now suffering as a consequence”, he lamented.
