Afghan students’ graduation ceremony

LAHORE:A meeting regarding scholarships for Afghan students under the Prime Minister’s Directives was held at University of Engineering & Technology (UET) here on Thursday.

Held under HEC, the meeting was attended HEC officials, Afghan students from different universities including UET, GCU- Lahore and King Edward Medical College Lahore, etc. As per the UET press release, almost 3,000 Afghan students are studying in Pakistani universities, the graduation ceremony of these students will be held this month in Islamabad. As many as 3,000 Afghan students are awarded scholarships under the Prime Minister’s Directives every year. UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said currently there were 74 Afghan students studying in UET.