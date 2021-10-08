Six youth ambassadors appointed

LAHORE:Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) in collaboration with Oxfam in Pakistan and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) organised a consultative meeting with stakeholders on the role of youth and implementation of existing laws to end violence against women and girls on Thursday.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal chaired the consultative meeting while Usman Dar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs was the chief guest. Chairperson PWPA Kaneez Fatima, female elected representatives and youth leaders were also present.

PWPA, Oxfam and ITA have appointed youth ambassadors from six districts of Punjab - Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujrat, Jhelum, Sialkot and Kasur to give youth a leading role in social issues concerning gender-based violence. These members have been sensitised and trained on positive social norms, advocacy and campaigning on ending gender-based violence.