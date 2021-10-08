Afghanistan debacle discussed

LAHORE:Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) a organised seminar on “Afghanistan in Perspective: Consequences and Prospects for Pakistan in the Post-US Withdrawal” here Thursday. Lahore Centre for Peace Research Executive Director Nazir Hussain was the guest speaker while CSAS Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid and faculty members were also present. Nazir Hussain threw light on the Afghanistan debacle and the strategic perspectives of various factors involved. It was briefed that Afghanistan has a history of conflicts with great powers. He said that many powers trespassed and retrieved in dismay. He said that Pakistan had economic and geostrategic interests in Afghanistan in terms of greater connectivity and stability in the region. An MoU between CSAS and the Foundation for Peace, Lahore, was also signed on this occasion.