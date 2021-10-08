RUDA approves annual budget

LAHORE:Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has unanimously approved annual budget in the BoD meeting of the authority held here on Thursday. The plans of its residential and industrial zones were also approved in the meeting. The meeting also approved a land acquisition formula to address the concerns of the local population and decided to offer the residents a better government package in exchange for land. However, the figures of approved budget and the new land acquisition formula were not released to the media.
LAHORE:A 33-year-old man was shot dead by two brothers in the Defence-A area over a financial dispute on...
LAHORE:Certificates were distributed, on Thursday, among the participants of a course on pelvic floor physiotherapy at...
LAHORE:A meeting regarding scholarships for Afghan students under the Prime Minister’s Directives was held at...
Lahore:The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 across the province in order to contain smog.The Punjab...
LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said provision of foolproof security to foreign...
LAHORE:Punjab Women Protection Authority in collaboration with Oxfam in Pakistan and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi ...