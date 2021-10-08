RUDA approves annual budget

LAHORE:Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has unanimously approved annual budget in the BoD meeting of the authority held here on Thursday. The plans of its residential and industrial zones were also approved in the meeting. The meeting also approved a land acquisition formula to address the concerns of the local population and decided to offer the residents a better government package in exchange for land. However, the figures of approved budget and the new land acquisition formula were not released to the media.