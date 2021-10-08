Bodies of 53 addicts found in September

LAHORE:Bodies of 53 drug addicts were found from various parts of the City during the month of September 2021. The death cause of the deceased was said to be overdose of drugs, shortage of food and water and miserable living conditions. According to a press release issued here Thursday, Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant Anti-Drugs/Narcotics Campaign and Prevention talked about dissemination monthly September report on homeless and unknown drug addicts’ dead bodies, which is prepared by Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) & YOCFAN. Dr Shoaib, Syed Mohsin, Adeel Rashid, Ms Zavia and Ahmed were present on this occasion. Zulfiqar Hussain mentioned that bodies of women addicts were not found in September, saying that homeless drug addicts are using hard and soft drugs on footpaths, gardens and different major roads in the city. Still, there are at least 120 pockets where people are using drugs in the city without any fear, he added.
