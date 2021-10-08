UHS Board considers thesis reports

LAHORE:The 170th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here Thursday with UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram in the chair.

The board considered the thesis reports of Dr Shazia Bashir MPhil (Haematology), Dr Fatima Tuz Zahra MPhil (Microbiology), Amna Ikram MPhil (MLS-Microbiology), Dr Arfa Naeem MPhil (Morbid Anatomy & Histopathology), Dr Ibn-E-Hassan MPhil (Morbid Anatomy & Histopathology), Dr Syeda Mah-E-Noor Zahra MPhil (Pharmacology), Dr Maham Israr MPhil (Pharmacology), Dr Saqib Javaid MPhil (Physiology), Dr Aisha Bashir MPhil (Physiology), Dr Zahra Shafqat MPhil (Science of Dental Materials), Dr Shandana Tariq MHPE, Dr Sobia Imtiaz MHPE, Dr Syed Husnain Raza Bukhari MD (Cardiology), Dr Hamna Naeem Butt MD (Medicine), Dr Ahsan Arif MS (Cardiac Surgery), Dr Waqas Khalily MS (ENT), Dr Muhammad Mohsin MS (Neurosurgery), Dr Mehreen Gul MS (Obst & Gynae), Dr Hasrat Khan MS (Urology), Dr Bibhushit Mahat MS (Urology), Dr Maryam Nadeem MPhil (Pharmacology), Dr Nazia Shahzadi MPhil (Biochemistry), Dr Madiha Naseer MD (Radiology), Dr Sana Hafeez MS (General Surgery), Dr Muhammad Azhar Alam MS (General Surgery) and Dr Sadaf Shaheen MDS (Orthodontics). The synopses of 40 students were also considered for registration in various postgraduate courses.