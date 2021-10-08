PESSI to open 1.1m workers’ bank accounts

Lahore:Accounts of 1.1 million workers are being opened with the help of Bank of Punjab, a statement issued by Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) said. Hospital Management Information System will be implemented in all social security hospitals across Punjab within two years, it said. “Workers are being paid financial benefits under social security at home through the PESSI Cash Benefit mobile app within 10 days.” In addition, supply of medicines and installation of modern equipment in social security hospitals and dispensaries has been ensured, the statement said.

Labour Secretary Liaqat Chatha said that Punjab Mazdoor Card would ensure and monitor the minimum wage for workers. He said that all resources were being utilised under the Labour Department for the welfare of workers and provision of best facilities to them. A review meeting on the performance of Punjab Employees Social Security was held under the chairmanship of the labour secretary. Social Security Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider, Vice-Commissioner Muhammad Arshad, Director General Headquarters Muzaffar Mohsin, Medical Adviser Dr Nasir Jamal Pasha, Director Admin Zameer Hussain, Director Works Naveed Khokhar, Director Finance Malik Younis and other officers attended the meeting.

PSCA: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab including Lahore for the month of September 2021 on Thursday. The 15 emergency helpline received 2,059,325 calls, out of which 1,296,949 calls were considered irrelevant and 174,899 calls with genuine concerns and PSCA Dispatch Control Centre generated cases for further action. Around 73,730 of the calls received sought information, consultancy, and 9,620 calls for traffic management and city traffic police help.

The PSCA lost and found centre set its mark high this month contributing to recovery of six missing persons, 256 motorbikes, through it.

Lecture: A webinar on “Shariah Guidelines Regarding Animal Welfare” was held at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here Thursday. Mufti Asad Mahmood delivered a lecture and informed participants about various religious aspects vis-à-vis animals welfare, importance of their rights, fair treatment and rewards, unfair treatment and its accountability, benefit of feeding animals, animal welfare with respect to slaughtering, feed and pest management etc. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Dr Nasim Ahmad and others also spoke.

Meanwhile, UVAS Department of Epidemiology and Public Health (EPH) and Department of Parasitology in collaboration with Dengue Expert Advisory Group Punjab organised a webinar on "Dengue Awareness".