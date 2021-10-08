PRA surpasses revenue collection target

LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has surpassed first quarter revenue collection target registering a growth of over 23 percent which is also the highest revenue collection growth in the first quarter of any fiscal year in the history of the any provincial revenue authority.

According to provisional figures available with The News, in the first quarter of FY 2021-22 PRA collected Rs32.031billion compared to Rs26.028billion in the first quarter of 2020-21. Thus, the authority registered a growth of 23.1 percent which is higher than the assigned target of almost 22 percent revenue growth in the fiscal year 2021-22.

Further, the PRA witnessed a 33.6 percent revenue growth in September 2021 as compared to September 2020. The PRA collected Rs11.438billion in the month of September 2021 as compared to corresponding month of last year of Rs8.564billion registered an increase of Rs 2.892 billion.

According to the data, the construction services sector witnessed the highest ever increase in revenue generation growth with 118 percent, followed by restaurant and technical scientific and engineering consultant including technical inspection and certification services sector of 43 percent each. However, the telecommunication services sector remained the leading and the highest tax contributing to the provincial exchequer. The telecommunication sector witnessed a growth of 28 percent by contributing Rs7.8069 billion from the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year of Rs6.092billion. The withholding services sector is the second largest GST on services contributing sector in Punjab amounting Rs5.217billion from the corresponding period of Rs4.319 billion while sector registered a growth of 21 percent.

The baking/non-banking /insurance sector contributed Rs4.719 billion with a growth of 29 percent from corresponding quarter of Rs3.645billion. Further, upward growth of courier services is also continued as the sector recorded 43 percent increase with tax contributing amount of Rs1.433 billion from last year first quarter of Rs1.066 billion.

The restaurant sector was one of the adversely affected sectors due to ongoing covid-19 pandemic. However, the sector is also in recovery mode with 43 percent growth with an amount of Rs 861.247million tax contribution from Rs603.357 million. The manpower recruitment agents including labor and manpower supplies contributed Rs846.150 from Rs786.927million. The technical scientific and engineering consultant including technical inspection and certification services sector is witnessed a growth of 43 percent with a tax contribution of Rs630.774 million from the corresponding period of Rs440.416million. Further, the security agency services sector contributed Rs612.954million from Rs583.251 registered single digit growth of 5 percent. The construction sector recorded highest ever growth of 118 percent with tax contribution of Rs516.659 million from Rs237.460 million.

The contractual execution of work or furnishing supplies sector and services in relation to transport of goods witnessed negative growth, but contributed over Rs1.5 billion in the exchequer. Both sector contributed Rs 620.551 million and Rs 538.521 million, respectively.

PRA Chairperson Zain-ul-Abidin Sahi talking to The News said the figures are expected to increase further once the civil accounts are finalised, adding this was the highest first quarter collection of any provincial revenue authority in any year. He believed that the PRA will achieve its annual revenue generation targets assigned by the government in the budget.