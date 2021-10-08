Robber killed in firing by accomplice during dacoity bid

LAHORE:A suspected robber was killed while four people, including two policemen, were wounded in firing over offering resistance to a robbery bid in a mobile phone shop in the Baghbanpura police limits on Thursday.

Three suspected robbers barged into a mobile phone shop. Two of them went to the cash counter and took the staff hostage while one of them took position to a side of the shop. Two policemen in civvies were also present inside the shop incidentally. One of the officials resisted the robbery bid and tried to overpower a robber roaming around in the shop. The other two robbers were frightened due to the move. They resorted to indiscriminate firing. As a result, at least five people, one accomplice of the robbers, two police officials, a customer and a salesman suffered bullet wounds. The firing continued for over 10 minutes. The robbers while leaving the shop left their bike outside. They crossed the road, snatched another bike and fled from the scene. The wounded robber died on the spot while the other injured victims were removed to Lahore Services Hospital. On information of the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot. They collected forensic evidence from crime scene and recorded the statements of the eye-witnesses. Police removed the body to morgue.

Later, the DIG investigation visited Services Hospital and inquired after the two constables wounded in the incident They have been identified as Arshad Ali and Azam Ali. CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited Services Hospital on Thursday and inquired after the two police personnel and other wounded victims. Cantt SP Essa Sukhaira, Baghbanpura SDPO Zakraya Yousuf and other police officers accompanied him. He lauded the bravery of the police personnel who did not care for their lives and foiled the robbery attempt. While talking with reporters, the CCPO said the police personnel, Azam and Arshad of Investigation Wing, were on routine interrogation to detect stolen mobile phones through e-police gadget at the mobile phone shop when the incident occurred.

Boy killed: A teenage boy died while his sister suffered injuries in a road accident at Nishter Colony on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Awais, a resident of Joda Village. He and his sister were going on a bike near Sabzi Mandi on Ferozepur Road when their bike collided with a speeding loader rickshaw coming from the opposite direction.

Man dies: A man died in a road accident in the Cantonment area on Thursday. He was driving a car when a tyre of the car bust near Askari-X. He lost control of the four-wheeler and it rammed into a tree. As a result, he died.