2,283 public vehicles ticketed

LAHORE:Punjab Transport Company (PTC) has taken strict action against the public transport violating the route permit and other rules on Thursday.

During its crackdown, PTC set barricades on Thokar Niaz Baig, Chauburji, Wahdat Road, Sadar Gol Chakkar, Multan Chungi, Railway Station, Shalamar Bagh and Raiwind Road. According to CEO PTC Kh Sikandar Zeeshan, as many as 2,283 public vehicles, including 155 buses, 241 coasters, 245 wagons and 473 auto rickshaws were challaned with illegal LPG cylinders, without route permit, violation of corona SOPs. The highest number of action was taken against 1167 illegal motorcycle rickshaws.