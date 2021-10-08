Pink lights to support breast cancer awareness drive today

LAHORE:Breast cancer has been declared by the World Health Organisation the most common cancer, globally affecting women and claiming the lives of thousands of women every year. More than 100 iconic buildings in Pakistan will turn pink to support Pink Ribbon’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign today (Friday). The buildings of provincial assemblies, Supreme Court, high courts, governor’s houses, Minar-e-Pakistan and Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum besides several buildings of the banks will wear pink lights to highlight the issue, encouraging regular health checkups. Pink Ribbon Pakistan CEO Omer Aftab said the illumination was aimed to create awareness while bringing the subject into the mainstream, urging the policymakers to take this issue as a priority. Moreover, it is to draw attention to the early detection of cancer and in solidarity with the survivors.
