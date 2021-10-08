Complainants get relief on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:On the order of Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan, outstanding emoluments worth Rs5,212,530 of a government employee, Ramzan, who died during service, have been paid to complainant Muhammad Aslam.

On his intervention, state land in Chak 374 GB Toba Tek Singh was retrieved from illegal occupants by removing encroachments on a thoroughfare and removed hurdles in public passage. In another case, widow of Muhammad Nazir from Mandi Bahauddin was paid her insurance claim amounting to Rs175,000. Meanwhile, the ombudsman decided in a case that the payment of a farewell grant to complainant Muhammad Arshad Abbas was made under Rule 3 (E) of Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Part-I Disbursement Rules, 1965, while merging of annual pay in basic pay is a policy matter in which intervention of the office of ombudsman would not be justified. Similarly, any departmental mismanagement was not proved in this case, he said.

In another case, the remaining dues of family pension worth Rs254,802 have been paid to the widow of Ijaz Ahmed, a retired forest guard in Attock. On his orders, Rs110,031 have also been paid to Shakeel Ahmed of Gujranwala.