Uplift work starts in neglected areas: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that district development package worth Rs360 billion would ensure balanced development. He said that development work had been started in neglected areas so that everyone could benefit from the development agenda.

The chief minister stated this during a meeting with Senator Aon Abbas Buppi who called on him at his office on Thursday. The chief minister said that the Punjab government had given full attention to public service. Regrettably, the opposition parties espoused anarchistic politics but ended in a fiasco. Anarchistic politics was against national interest, asserted the chief minister. The senator expressed the satisfaction that the fate of backward areas had been transformed due to the hard work of the Punjab government. It was sanguine that Usman Buzdar believed in performance and delivery instead of political jugglery. As a result, the province was moving towards development and prosperity, he added.

CLEANLINESS: The chief minister visited various areas of the City to review cleanliness arrangements.He took strict notice of poor cleanliness situation on some roads and directed the department concerned to improve the arrangements while expressing displeasure over the performance of DC Lahore and LWMC officials, said a handout issued here. He reprimanded the officials concerned and directed them to immediately remove solid waste. No compromise will be made on cleanliness and action would be initiated in case of any complaint with regard to cleanliness, warned the CM.

GRIEVED: Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and property due to earthquake in Balochistan. In a statement issued here, the chief minister said “We are standing with the people of Balochistan in this hour of trial”. He on behalf of the provincial government and people, also extend all possible support in relief and rescue activities needed in earthquake hit areas.