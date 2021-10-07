Chohan removed as Punjab govt spokesman

LAHORE: Provincial minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has been removed as spokesperson of the Punjab government and Hassan Khawar has been made the new spokesperson.
According to a notification Wednesday, Hassan Khawar will now serve as the Punjab government’s spokesperson. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was made the spokesperson in August; however, he will continue to serve as a provincial minister.
