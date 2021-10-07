FIA asked to probe fake vaccination entries in names of Kulsoom, Dar

LAHORE: Punjab government’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has asked FIA to investigate into the fake entries of COVID-19 vaccination in the names of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.
The department made a formal request to the FIA Wednesday after coming to know through media reports that two fake vaccination entries were made in the names of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz wife of former premier Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar in Gymnasium Mailsi and the Office of Chief Executive Officer DHA Multan respectively on the previous day.
The written request to FIA Cyber Crime Wing Multan mentioned the record of those two entries showing that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was administered PakVac-Cansino and Ishaq Dar was administered Cansino shots respectively.
The request also mentioned the names of vaccinators who were present at those desks. Interestingly, the computer record showed that both fake entries were made at 10.17 am and 10.50 am respectively.
