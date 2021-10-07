Jirga fines over Rs20m to Bhutta, Narejo clans

SUKKUR: A local jirga on Wednesday fined Rs20.2 million to the feuding Narejo and Bhutta clans in Khairpur, fighting for the past five years over the killing of a Narejo clan criminal that has claimed scores of lives.

The members of Narejo and Bhutta clans are fighting for the past five years, after an alleged criminal Bilawal alias Billo Narejo was killed in Faiz Muhammad Bhindo area in Pir Jo Goth, Khairpur. Sources said as many as 12 people were killed during the ongoing clashes in the last few years, besides destroying hundreds of acres of agricultural land in Khairpur. The clashes also displaced scores of families from the area. The jirga imposed a fine of Rs8.5 million on Bhutta clan for murdering five members of Narejo clan, while the Narejo clan was fined Rs11.7 million for killing seven people of the rival Bhutta clan.