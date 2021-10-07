Jirga fines over Rs20m to Bhutta, Narejo clans

SUKKUR: A local jirga on Wednesday fined Rs20.2 million to the feuding Narejo and Bhutta clans in Khairpur, fighting for the past five years over the killing of a Narejo clan criminal that has claimed scores of lives.
The members of Narejo and Bhutta clans are fighting for the past five years, after an alleged criminal Bilawal alias Billo Narejo was killed in Faiz Muhammad Bhindo area in Pir Jo Goth, Khairpur. Sources said as many as 12 people were killed during the ongoing clashes in the last few years, besides destroying hundreds of acres of agricultural land in Khairpur. The clashes also displaced scores of families from the area. The jirga imposed a fine of Rs8.5 million on Bhutta clan for murdering five members of Narejo clan, while the Narejo clan was fined Rs11.7 million for killing seven people of the rival Bhutta clan.
SUKKUR: The body of a social activist, Roshan Rajper, who had gone missing, has been recovered from her house in...
SUKKUR: The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Wednesday held the provincial...
PESHAWAR: The government has decided to relocate the bus station in Charsadda city to another location to reduce...
LAHORE: A judicial magistrate Wednesday indicted actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in a last year case of...
PESHAWAR: The residents and the farmer community in Kheshgi Payan Union Council in Nowshera on Wednesday asked the...
Islamabad: Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin called on federal minister for federal education and culture...