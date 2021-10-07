Sindh selling expensive flour, charges PTI leader

SUKKUR: The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Wednesday held the provincial government responsible for food scarcity and high inflation, demanding immediate measures to reduce the wheat and flour prices in line with the other provinces.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said the PPP-led Sindh government is holding on to 1.2 million tons of wheat but it was not being provided to flour mills due to which its cost has crossed Rs2,800 per 40 kilograms. He said on the directives of the prime minister, the federal ministry for food security has written to the provincial government for taking appropriate measures but no action was taken by the latter.

He said the price of flour was higher in Sindh than other provinces and people of the Sindh are being forced to purchase expensive flour. Shaikh also accused the PPP-led government of delaying wheat procurement through its centers, while gunny bags are being provided only to favourites.