Alleged desecration of Wazir Khan Masjid: Actors Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed indicted

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate Wednesday indicted actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in a last year case of alleged desecration of Wazir Khan Masjid.

Both suspects, present in the court, pleaded not guilty and decided to contest the trial. Magistrate Javeria Munir Bhatti directed the prosecution to present its witnesses on October 14. Akbari Gate Police Station had registered an FIR against the duo under Section 295 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) following a court’s direction to act on an application of a lawyer as per law and decide whether a cognizable offence was made out.

The section deals with the offence of injuring or defiling a place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class.

Advocate Farhat Manzoor Chandio, the complainant, pleaded that the culprits trampled upon the sanctity of the mosque by their act which also sparked an outrage among the citizens.