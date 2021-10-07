NA speaker-chaired meeting endorses 3pc share to ex-Fata

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said prosperity and development in ex-Fata will bring prosperity for masses of Fata.
“The changing environment of ex-Fata region is interlinked with political consensus. Opinions of all stakeholders was required to bring Fata out of challenges after the merger and ex-Fata needs special consideration especially in the context of changing situation in Afghanistan,” the speaker expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Fata and KP public representatives to formulate recommendations for ex-Fata development in Parliament House Wednesday. He also assured of making Fata a prosperous region.
He briefed the participants about three working groups which were formed under a committee on Fata development. He said national support is also compulsory for provision of basics to the people of Fata.
Federal Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri said political consensus and political input is imperative to resolve the issue of NFC and seats of the National Assembly. He said Sindh and Balochistan need to agree in this connection. He also informed the participants about new projects of digitalisation of land record.
