Smear campaign case: Ali Zafar requests court for expeditious decision

LAHORE: Actor and singer Ali Zafar on Wednesday requested a court for an expeditious decision on his cybercrime case against singer Meesha Shafi and others allegedly for running a smear campaign against him on social media.

Ali Zafar said there was no likelihood that Ms Shafi would appear before the court. Therefore he requested the court to decide the case without delay and make his life easy.

The actor appeared before a judicial magistrate to plead his application challenging the medical certificate previously submitted by comedian Ali Gul Pir, one of the suspects in the case, to get exemption from personal appearance.

Magistrate Yousaf Abdul Raheem sought personal appearance of Zafar to entertain the application filed under Section 476 of Cr.P.C.

He told the magistrate that he was traveling to Islamabad when his counsel informed him about the court’s direction and he reached within an hour. The magistrate issued a notice on the application challenging the medical certificate of the defendant.

Meanwhile, the suspects, including Syed Faizan Raza, Haseemuz Zaman, Ali Gul Pir, Iffat Omar and Leena Ghani, attended the hearing of the cybercrime case against them. The magistrate allowed an application of Fareeha Ayub for one time exemption from personal appearance. The magistrate also allowed an application by Mr Pir and cancelled his arrest warrants subject to his regular appearance in the future.

The magistrate sought arguments from the complainant’s counsel in acquittal applications filed by Ms Ghani and Mr Pir. He also dismissed applications for exemption of personal appearance by Ms Shafi and Maham Javed. The magistrate noted that the woman suspects did not appear before the court even on a single date of hearing. He said the applications were not maintainable in their absence. He adjourned further hearing till Nov 8 and sought the appearance of Ms Shafi, Ms Javed and Humna Raza.