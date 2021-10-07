SCCI resents crackdown on small factories

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday expressed concern over the crackdown on small manufacturing units in Peshawar in the form of issuance of tax notices and actions for allegedly floating environmental rules.

SCCI chief Hasnain Khurshid asked the KP government and heads of relevant department senior officials to take notice of what he felt were unlawful actions.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Small Industrial Estate Association Kohat Road Peshawar.

Headed by Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz and Wahid Arif, the delegation met the SCCI chief here at the Chamber’s House.

The SCCI chief was apprised about the crackdown by the Sales Tax officials on small factories, alleged harassment of the owners by Environment Protection Agency (EPA), tax departments, unsmooth supply of electricity to Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road in Peshawar, double-taxation, unnecessary detention of trucks loaded with raw materials, destined for small factories at various police checkpoints.

Hasnain Khurshid assured small manufacturers of amicable resolution of their issues.

The SCCI chief informed the meeting that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had issued directives for the formation of a high-powered committee. He hoped the body would play a role in resolving the collection of double taxes from Peshawar’s industrial estate and issues relating to the EPA.