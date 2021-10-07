CDA using transplanters to shift fully-grown trees

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) is utilising modern tree spades (transplanting machines) to shift fully-grown trees coming under the development of Rawal Dam interchange.

CDA has already committed in Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Report that no tree will be chopped/cut falling in the project rather these will be transplanted to an alternative site in the vicinity.

In this context, trees being transplanted were either in the median strips or in the vicinity of the project where construction work is being carried out.

The tree spade has been acquired from Pakistan Navy to shift the grown trees, affected due to construction work, to an alternative place in the vicinity.

In addition to the transplantation of grown trees, plants were also planted near this so that upon completion this project will not only ease the traffic flow in the vicinity but would also add to the beauty of the city. It is pertinent to mention here that CDA has decided that in the future no tree will be chopped due to construction work rather it will be transplanted to an alternative site.

For this purpose CDA's Development Working Party during its recent meeting has also approved the procurement of the latest and modern tree transplanters for safe shifting of grown trees affected due to development projects.