Woman killed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man allegedly shot dead his sister in the name of honour in Kheshgi Payan village in the district on Wednesday. Nabi Gul, a resident of Kheshgi Payan and father of the victim woman, told the police that his daughter Fauzia had contracted marriage with one Amjad Ali some 18 years ago and had four children.
He said that Fauzia eloped with another man Fawad and later a jirga resolved the issue. He said that his daughter was brought to his home as per the jirga decision.
The complainant said that his sons were not happy with the act of their sister and the subsequent decision of jirga.
He said that one of his sons Shah Hussain pulled the pistol and opened fire on Fauzia, killing her on the spot. He said that the accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The police have registered a case and started investigation.
SUKKUR: The body of a social activist, Roshan Rajper, who had gone missing, has been recovered from her house in...
SUKKUR: A local jirga on Wednesday fined Rs20.2 million to the feuding Narejo and Bhutta clans in Khairpur, fighting...
SUKKUR: The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Wednesday held the provincial...
PESHAWAR: The government has decided to relocate the bus station in Charsadda city to another location to reduce...
LAHORE: A judicial magistrate Wednesday indicted actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in a last year case of...
PESHAWAR: The residents and the farmer community in Kheshgi Payan Union Council in Nowshera on Wednesday asked the...