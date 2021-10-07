Woman killed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man allegedly shot dead his sister in the name of honour in Kheshgi Payan village in the district on Wednesday. Nabi Gul, a resident of Kheshgi Payan and father of the victim woman, told the police that his daughter Fauzia had contracted marriage with one Amjad Ali some 18 years ago and had four children.

He said that Fauzia eloped with another man Fawad and later a jirga resolved the issue. He said that his daughter was brought to his home as per the jirga decision.

The complainant said that his sons were not happy with the act of their sister and the subsequent decision of jirga.

He said that one of his sons Shah Hussain pulled the pistol and opened fire on Fauzia, killing her on the spot. He said that the accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The police have registered a case and started investigation.