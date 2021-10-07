 
Thursday October 07, 2021
PPP activist shot dead in Bannu

National
October 07, 2021

BANNU: Pakistan People’s Party district president Malik Ashfaq Khan was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists outside the court premises here on Wednesday. Eyewitnesses said that unknown bike riders opened indiscriminate fire on the PPP activist when he was coming out of the district judiciary. The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

