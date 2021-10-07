120 proclaimed offenders arrested in KP

PESHAWAR: Counter Terrorism Department has arrested 120 proclaimed offenders while 37,444 suspects were rounded up by the police during search and strike operations under the National Action Plan (NAP) in the last two months.

According to the statistics of the Central Police Office, the CTD during the intelligence-based operations held 120 alleged terrorists, with many of them carrying head money.

The statistics revealed that the maximum numbers of the wanted men, ie 39, were nabbed from Mardan region, 26 from Malakand, 18 from Peshawar, 30 from Kohat and seen from Hazara regions. The arrestees included those who were carrying head money of up to Rs3 million each.

Actions were taken across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the recent weeks to stop terrorists from regrouping as well as to deny basis to them in the settled and tribal areas, an official said.

“As many as 3066 search and strike operations were carried out across the province in the last two months, during which 37444 suspects were rounded up during actions under the NAP,” a source told The News. A total of 14,660 cases were lodged in different regions. The highest number of 1,009 search operations were carried out in Malakand, followed by 601 operations in Bannu, 426 in Peshawar, 409 in Mardan, 359 in Hazara, 259 in Dera Ismail Khan and three in Kohat. The highest number of arrests, 11391, was made by the Bannu police, followed by 10668 arrests in Malakand.

There were always complaints that a number of innocent people were arrested during the search and strike operations for the last many years, demanding an improved system so that only the wanted people are arrested and their houses raided while no one else is bothered in these actions.

The source added that 3464 proclaimed offenders were arrested separately in actions against the wanted men by the local police stations. These included 1251 arrests made by the police in Mardan region, 691 in Peshawar, 471 in Bannu, 332 in Kohat, 167 in Dera Ismail Khan, 188 in Malakand and 249 in Hazara.

“All the regional and district police officers as well as heads of different wings have been directed to go after the proclaimed offenders, especially those carrying head money, for ensuring peace in the province,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari told The News.

He added that apart from proclaimed offenders and terrorists, operations are underway against the mafias involved in drug business, land grabbing, public display of weapons and looting people through different ways to provide relief to the public.

According to the official data, 493 members of the land mafia were arrested and 164 cases were lodged against the grabbers across the province during the last two months. During the operation against the land mafia, 116 were arrested in Peshawar, 125 in Mardan, 159 in Bannu, 8 in Kohat, 42 in Dera Ismal Khan, 15 in Malakand and 28 in Hazara ranges.

In addition, 2,655 cases were lodged and 2,778 accused arrested in operations against drug dealers in the last two months. During the drive, 224kg ice, 402kg heroin and 4033kg hashish were also recovered.