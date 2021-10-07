SBP’s purchase of medicines sans tender: PAC directs auditor general to conduct probe

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has directed the Auditor General of Pakistan to inquire into the procurement of medicines worth millions of rupees by the State Bank of Pakistan without tender .

The Public Accounts Committee also directed the National Bank to make its record available for audit. The Public Accounts Committee, which met on Wednesday under Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain, examined audit paras of Finance Ministry related to the State Bank of Pakistan and the National Bank of Pakistan.

The audit officials told the committee that the SBP purchased medicines of Rs38 million without a tender, but the bank officers insisted that they were purchased according to the prices fixed by DRAP. Chairman PAC Rana Tanveer Hussain remarked that the SBP should have implemented the PPRA rules for the purchase. He also expressed his surprised over the fact that the SBP, despite being a regulatory body, was not maintaining its own record.

The audit officials told the PAC that the State Bank of Pakistan made a profit in 2017-18 and went into deficit the following year. The deputy governor of SBP told the committee that according to international law, the SBP has to prepare a balance sheet where all of its assets are disclosed in it. Chairman PAC Rana Tanveer Hussain said that if the SBP's own financial position is not sound, how will it be able to improve the other institutions. The deputy governor told the committee that during the financial year 2018-19, due to the increase in the rate of the dollar against that of rupee, deficit of up to Rs506 crore was incurred. The deputy governor SBP told the PAC that the SBP's financial situation has now improved significantly and in 2019-20, the SBP made a record profit of Rs1,100 billion.

The PAC adjourned the hearing over the issue and directed to present it at the next meeting.

While briefing the PAC, President National Bank of Pakistan told the committee that at present there are about 1,500 branches across the country and holds recruitments every year. The audit officials told the committee that Transparency International has expressed concerns about the appointments in the National Bank, besides the bank was not submitting its record for audit despite instructions from the PAC. Chairman PAC Rana Tanveer Hussain said that in the past as well, there were complaints about the National Bank in preventing its audit by the Auditor General of Pakistan. The audit officials complained there were still delays in providing the records. The PAC directed to be kept informed about the status of audit of the National Bank.

The officials told the committee that a proposal was being considered to close the non-profit branches of the NBP in various countries like Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. They told the committee that there were difficulties in sending dollars from New York to Central Asian states. The PAC recommended against closing the branch in Azerbaijan saying that Pakistan had helped Azerbaijan in the war and Azerbaijanis want to trade with Pakistan. “The NBP should help them, and maintain their presence,” the PAC recommended.

The Chairman PAC, Rana Tanveer Hussain, also ordered a probe into allegations of corruption and theft of oil and garlic by the Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council and directed not to allow him further extension in his tenure as chairman PARC. The secretary Food Security told PAC that the garlic theft case has already been referred to the FIA. The chairman PAC directed that removal of PARC chief and making recovery from him.