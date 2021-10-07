 
Thursday October 07, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Poshni — last survivor of Pindi Conspiracy Case passes away

National
October 07, 2021

KARACHI: The last survivor of Pindi Conspiracy Case, Zafarullah Poshni, passed away Wednesday. He was 95.

He was a contemporary of the late Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Poshni, then a young army captain, went through the travails of incarceration, and survived to tell the story of all that happened in four years prison. These verses he wrote in 1951.

More From National
More From Latest