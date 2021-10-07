Poshni — last survivor of Pindi Conspiracy Case passes away

KARACHI: The last survivor of Pindi Conspiracy Case, Zafarullah Poshni, passed away Wednesday. He was 95.
He was a contemporary of the late Faiz Ahmed Faiz.
Poshni, then a young army captain, went through the travails of incarceration, and survived to tell the story of all that happened in four years prison. These verses he wrote in 1951.
