 
Thursday October 07, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Muzammil new spokesperson to finance minister

National
Our Correspondent
October 07, 2021
Muzammil new spokesperson to finance minister

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has appointed Muzammil Aslam as his spokesperson till further orders.

According to office order, issued here on Wednesday stating that the finance minister has been pleased to appoint Muzammil Aslam as Spokesperson to the Finance Minister without drawing any prerequisite on an honorary basis till further orders.

More From National
More From Latest