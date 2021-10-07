Latest travel advisory: UK makes quarantine mandatory for Pakistanis

KARACHI: The United Kingdom on Wednesday said Pakistanis coming to Britain will have to undergo certain coronavirus safety measures, as it works on recognising the Pakistan-issued COVID vaccine certificate.
Pakistan was removed from the red list and was placed on the amber list on September 22 along with several other countries, but in the latest travel advisory, UK said it was working with Pakistani authorities to recognise the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) issued vaccine certificate.
Pakistan is now on a new "rest of the world" list — and is not on the list of the countries whose vaccination certificates are recognised in the UK.
