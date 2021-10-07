Govt confused over calling joint sitting of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: The PTI-led government seems confused about summoning of the joint session of Parliament (National Assembly and Senate) to take up the bills referred by the National Assembly pertaining to the electoral reforms, including the introduction of electronic voting machine (EVM) for casting votes by the electorate in next general elections.

The government has yet to come out with schedule of the joint sitting of Parliament although the National Assembly passed the resolution and adjourned sine die after that.

Well-placed parliamentary sources told The News that the ruling party has entrusted the responsibility to the speaker National Assembly to woo the opposition’s parliamentary groups for mustering their support for the bills in the joint sitting of Parliament.

However, the opposition is seriously annoyed at the conduct of speaker, who is in habit of disregarding the opposition groups in the course of house proceedings. He is alleged of toeing the lines given by his party, the PTI although the speaker, being the custodian of the house, is supposed to act impartially while chairing the house proceedings.

The National Assembly adopted the referral of the bills regarding the so-called electoral reforms on Wednesday for taking up the legislation in the joint sitting of Parliament. Since then, the ruling PTI party has been trying to bring all its allies on board to develop consensus for the legislation. However, the opposition parties have forged unity in their ranks on the question of resisting the bills.

Some independent members of the two houses, traditionally supporting the government, are demonstrating reservations on the legislation in question. In addition, some groups which are part of the alliance with the ruling party, are also reluctant to support the legislation in its present form, the sources revealed. The government has tried to remove their objections, but they are not satisfied due to various reasons.

The ruling alliance failed in managing presence of its members required for quorum in the NA for six consecutive sittings that was prorogued on Friday. Interestingly the bills were discarded by the upper house of the parliament, Senate earlier and the NA had passed the same erstwhile.

Former prime minister and senior vice President of the major opposition party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi opined that even if the government succeeded to legislate the bills and employed other gimmicks, it would not be possible to use the EVM in the upcoming general elections, since it has become evident that the government intends to use the machines to rig the polls.

The sources said the opposition groups are united to frustrate the government’s designs for bringing the EVM for the polling. The opposition has also hinted that some members from the treasury are also in contact with it and they too have objections over use of the EVM in the next elections. The government has planned to summon the National Assembly session on October 20 and it is likely that the session would continue for about two weeks. The ministries concerned have been asked to submit the updates for the upcoming session of the NA. Likewise, the Senate will also be summoned in the last week of this month.

In case the joint sitting of Parliament isn’t summoned and the bills referred to it aren’t passed, the opposition would bring a resolution to reject the bills that would halt the efforts of the government to introduce the reform for the next general elections. It could compel the government to device some other methods for the introduction of “reforms”, but the opposition would continue to resist such efforts, the sources added.