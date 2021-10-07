SL probes president’s niece

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ordered a probe on Wednesday into his niece’s overseas wealth after she and her husband were alleged in the Pandora Papers to have millions of dollars stashed abroad.
The opposition immediately cried foul, saying that the investigation would amount to a cover-up by the Rajapaksa family which have been powerful in the island nation for decades.
