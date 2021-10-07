S African opposition ‘racist’ poll posters spark outrage

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s largest opposition party has sparked anger after putting up election posters deemed racially inflammatory in a town still reeling from the killings of dozens of mostly black people during July unrest.
Thirty-six people were killed during a wave of rioting and looting largely blamed on South Africans of Indian descent in the southeastern town of Phoenix.
The Democratic Alliance early this week put up posters around Phoenix reading: "The ANC called you racists (but) the DA calls you heroes".
The posters have been widely criticised as racially divisive, sparking anger in a country still struggling with its apartheid past.
