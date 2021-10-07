UN envoy calls for ‘inclusive settlement’ to end Yemen war

DUBAI: UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg called on Wednesday for an "inclusive political settlement" to end the conflict, as he wrapped up his first visit to the war-torn country.

His statement comes as fighting between Iran-allied Huthi rebels and pro-government troops backed by a Saudi-led military coalition for the key northern city of Marib has intensified in recent weeks.

The escalation has also raised fears for the more than two million people who have fled to Marib province to escape fighting in other parts of the country. "The humanitarian and economic impact of the war becomes more difficult to reverse with every passing day. The war has turned daily life into a struggle in Yemen," Grundberg said, according to a statement.