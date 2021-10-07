Myanmar junta leader inaugurates armed coastguard

YANGON: Myanmar’s junta chief announced the formation of a new military coastguard on Wednesday, made up of four armed vessels officials said would improve the nation’s law enforcement capabilities.
The Southeast Asian country has been mired in crisis since the army ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in February, sparking mass protests and a bloody crackdown.
Sporadic attacks and reprisals continue, with military officials confirming four intelligence officers had been wounded Tuesday in a bomb blast in the capital Naypyidaw.
Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing appeared at a dock south of commercial capital Yangon to inaugurate the coastguard -- a rare appearance in front of the foreign press since seizing power.
