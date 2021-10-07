PTI activists joining other parties, says PPP leader

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan People’s Party’s provincial general secretary Shuja Salim Khan on Wednesday said that the youngsters were quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and joining other parties in Hazara and rest of the province.

“The PTI government, which came into power with the slogan of change has given nothing to youngsters but only disappointment and unemployment,” Shuja Salim Khan was speaking at a press conference here.

“The prices of ghee, wheat flour, sugar, pulses and other essential commodities have gone out-of-the-reach for people and they want to get rid of the current government,” he added. He said his party held protest demonstrations recently in Hazara division against the inflation and unemployment and people from all walks of life largely showed up in those events.

“People have been fed up with the wrong policies of this government and largely attended the protest rallies carried out by PPP in the Hazara division and the rest of the province,” he went on to add.