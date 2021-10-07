Free camp held for diabetes

JAMRUD: Khyber Sugar Hospital held a free medical camp in Jamrud tehsil where more than 100 patients were examined and also given free medicines.
Speaking to media on the occasion, Dr Shaukat Hayat, from the camp organisers, said the number of diabetic patients had been increasing day by day, including some poor patients who are not able to afford their own treatment.
He said the first branch of Sugar Hospital in Khyber district had been set up in Jamrud, while chronic patients would be sent to a hospital in Peshawar.
