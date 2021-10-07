PhD thesis on politics of nationalist defended

PESHAWAR: A PhD scholar, Mubasher Hassan, on Wednesday defended at the University of Peshawar his research titled “A comparative analysis of the Politics of Ethno-Nationalist and Religious Political Parties in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan”.

He was supervised by Prof Dr Mohammad Taieb, Chairman of the Department of Social Anthropology at the University of Peshawar, while Dr Zakirullah Jan was internal examiner, Dr Noor Elahi was the external examiner and Dr Ikram Shah evaluator. Students, heads of various university departments and journalists attended the event.

The PhD research study deals with the underlying causes of wins and losses of secular and religious political parties. The study explores the strategies of both secular and religio-political leaders to influence the voting behaviour of the Pakhtuns of Charsadda. The study suggests that kinship has a significant impact at micro level electoral politics while at macro level, the voters are attracted by the leaders’ personal qualities and his abilities to address the vested interest and needs of the voters.

Similarly, most anthropologists conclude that Pakistani politics is based on patronage. The study finds that ANP lost a large number of patrons that caused its loss while JUI-F attracted patrons along with their clients.