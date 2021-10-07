120 arrested in actions under National Action Plan in KP

PESHAWAR: Counter Terrorism Department has arrested 120 proclaimed offenders while 37,444 suspects were rounded up by the police during search and strike operations under the National Action Plan (NAP) in the last two months.

According to the statistics of the Central Police Office, the CTD during the intelligence-based operations held 120 alleged terrorists, with many of them carrying head money. The statistics revealed that the maximum numbers of the wanted men, ie 39, were nabbed from Mardan region, 26 from Malakand, 18 from Peshawar, 30 from Kohat and seen from Hazara regions. The arrestees included those who were carrying head money of up to Rs3 million each.

Actions were taken across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the recent weeks to stop terrorists from regrouping as well as to deny basis to them in the settled and tribal areas, an official said.

“As many as 3066 search and strike operations were carried out across the province in the last two months, during which 37444 suspects were rounded up during actions under the NAP,” a source told The News. A total of 14,660 cases were lodged in different regions.

The highest number of 1,009 search operations were carried out in Malakand, followed by 601 operations in Bannu, 426 in Peshawar, 409 in Mardan, 359 in Hazara, 259 in Dera Ismail Khan and three in Kohat. The highest number of arrests, 11391, was made by the Bannu police, followed by 10668 arrests in Malakand.