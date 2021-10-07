PPP activist shot dead

BANNU: Pakistan People’s Party district president Malik Ashfaq Khan was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists outside the court premises here on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said that unknown bike riders opened indiscriminate fire on the PPP activist when he was coming out of the district judiciary.

The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Later, funeral prayer for the deceased was held and laid to rest at his native graveyard in Kala area.

People from all walks of life, including PPP workers and supporters, traders and lawyers attended the funeral prayer in large numbers.