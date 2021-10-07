Farmers ask govt to declare Nowshera village calamity-hit

PESHAWAR: The residents and the farmer community in Kheshgi Payan Union Council in Nowshera on Wednesday asked the government to declare their area calamity-hit as the heavy rains and hailstorms destroyed their standing crops.

The electricity supply to Kheshgi town and adjacent villages has been suspended for three days as result of a heavy storm, which damaged the power supply line and uprooted many of electricity poles last Monday night.

Former nazim Kheshgi Payan village council Pir Hamid said the heavy storm and hailstorm destroyed the standing crops of maize, sugarcane and vegetables in Kheshgi Payan and Kheshgi Bala union councils, causing huge loss to farmers.

“The intensity of the storm and hailstorm could be gauged from the fact that even dozens of trees and electricity poles were uprooted within minutes,” he said.

He added the poor farmers even could not manage to reap the damaged crops.

Hamid said dozens of houses collapsed as a result of the heavy storm. Many people, including women and children, were injured in roof collapse incidents, he added.

Qaisar Khan Gigyani, an elder and former member of Kheshgi Payan Union Council, said the power supply to Kheshgi village had been suspended for three days, causing shortage of drinking water.

He said the storm also damaged the solar systems installed on rooftops.

“The Wapda officials must continue work on an emergency basis to restore the power supply to the village but they only work during the daytime on the main supply line to the village,” he said.

He added the local Rescue 1122 teams and officials of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) should also visit the affected areas to assess the losses.

Khan Ayaz Khan Kheshgi, a local leader of Awami National Party, said the elected representatives of the area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and National Assembly did not bother to visit the affected area and raise the issue with the federal and provincial governments.

“The MPA and MNA belong to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party but unfortunately they did not visit the area after the heavy rains and hailstorms that hit their constituencies,” he said He added the entire Kheshgi town, including Payan and Bala Union Council, must be declared a calamity-hit area and the affected people must be given compensation for their losses.