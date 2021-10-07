SCCI resents crackdown on small factories

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday expressed concern over the crackdown on small manufacturing units in Peshawar in the form of issuance of tax notices and actions for allegedly floating environmental rules.

SCCI chief Hasnain Khurshid asked the KP government and heads of relevant department senior officials to take notice of what he felt were unlawful actions.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Small Industrial Estate Association Kohat Road Peshawar.

Headed by Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz and Wahid Arif, the delegation met the SCCI chief here at the Chamber’s House.

Muhammad Aurangzeb Mohmand, Mansoor Ahmad, Nazeef Maqsood, Javed Iqbal, Aurangzeb, Noor Muhammad, Nasir Khan, Imtiaz Ahmad, Gul Sharif, Mehran Afridi, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Adnan Karamat, Khalid and others were present on the occasion.

The SCCI chief was apprised about the crackdown by the Sales Tax officials on small factories, alleged harassment of the owners by Environment Protection Agency (EPA), tax departments, unsmooth supply of electricity to Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road in Peshawar, double-taxation, unnecessary detention of trucks loaded with raw materials, destined for small factories at various police checkpoints.

Hasnain Khurshid assured small manufacturers of amicable resolution of their issues.

The SCCI chief informed the meeting that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had issued directives for the formation of a high-powered committee.

He hoped the body would play a role in resolving the collection of double taxes from Peshawar’s industrial estate and issues relating to the EPA. The SCCI chief said the business community was not against the enforcement of relevant laws and regulations. However, he added that harassment on the pretext of these laws was unacceptable.

Besides, he said, the small industries had played a role in the economic development and were a source of jobs to many. Hasnain Khurshid stressed a smooth and uninterrupted power and gas supply to industrial estates in Peshawar.