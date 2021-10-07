Management training begins at KTH

PESHAWAR: A private firm, Quality Management Systems, on Wednesday launched ISO quality management training for all employees at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

Doctors, nurses, managerial staff from every department of the KTH as well as Dean Khyber Medical College Prof. Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb participated in the event at the auditorium of Khyber Medical College.

Addressing the participants, Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb said: “We will, Inshaa Allah, uphold the vision of the present Board of Governors and advance their mission towards development.”

He hoped the KTH would be a model for all private and government institutions in the province after ISO certification. Guest speaker Rahat Latif briefed the participants about ISO 9001-2015 Quality Management System.

He highlighted various aspects to strengthen the methods and management of the hospital initially and also lauded the efforts of the senior officials of the KTH to make it the first MTI hospital to improve its quality and moving towards a quality management system.