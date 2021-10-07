Woman shot dead for honour

NOWSHERA: A man allegedly shot dead his sister in the name of honour in Kheshgi Payan in the district on Wednesday.
Nabi Gul, a resident of Kheshgi Payan and father of the victim woman, told the police that his daughter Fauzia had contracted marriage with one Amjad Ali some 18 years ago and had four children. He said that Fauzia eloped with another man Fawad and later a jirga resolved the issue.
