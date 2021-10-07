Date of ETEA test extended

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University has extended the date for centralised ETEA test for admission to allied health sciences till October 17 due to expected rains and bad weather.

Earlier, the test was scheduled to be held on Sunday, October 10. “The test will now be held simultaneously on Sunday, October 17, at 9 am in different centres of the province,” said the statement.

This change in the test date has been made in the light of the reports of the Meteorological Department that heavy rains and bad weather are likely in some parts of the province on October 9 and 10, said the communique.

It added that the test would now be held on Sunday, October 17. Roll number slips will be issued to the concerned candidates soon. While the rest of the terms and conditions have not been changed.