FC soldier laid to rest

JAMRUD: A Frontier Corps (FC) soldier, who had been martyred in an attack the previous day, was laid to rest with the state honours in Landikotal on Wednesday.

The FC official Mashhur Khan, a resident of Shalman, was deputed at Bara Rifles of FC.

He was on his way to Millwat Camp to resume duty at the end of his leave when attacked by unknown persons at the Shalobar area of Bara tehsil of the Khyber district. He lost his life in the attack.

The soldier was laid to rest at his native village of Shalman in Landikotal. Acting Wing Commander 213 Wing Major Sajjad, FC officials, district administration officials and local people attended the funeral.